Iran launches sea passenger line to Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Mehdi Farahani, Director General of Maritime Affairs, announced the initiation of the Iranian-Iraqi sea passenger line on Saturday, targeting visitors participating in the religious event of Arbaeen. Authorities envision the potential for up to 20 cruise journeys to accommodate the pilgrims.

Mehr news agency quoted Farahani stating that a fleet of three floating ships would facilitate a daily quota of 20 cruises, offering a seamless maritime travel experience for Arbaeen attendees. The naval forces have been responsible for orchestrating the voyages from Iranian ports to Iraqi destinations.

Farahani underlined the suitability of the ports in Abadan and Khorramshahr to accommodate the anticipated surge in sea traffic during the Arbaeen period. He lamented, however, that the local government was not prepared to facilitate docking operations despite the adequate infrastructure including terminals and berths in Iraq.

Consequently, Khorramshahr Port emerged as the primary facilitator of maritime movement during the Husseini Arbaeen commemoration, with anchorage established at Abu Flus Port in Iraq. Farahani highlighted allocating three vessels for transporting Arbaeen pilgrims from Khorramshahr to Abu Flus, specifying two vessels from the Iraqi private sector and one high-speed boat through negotiations with the Islamic Republic. Notably, each voyage boasts a swift 40-minute travel duration.

Farahani affirmed that the total capacity of these voyages amounts to an estimated 20 cruises, with the designated ship provided by the Islamic Republic catering to 220 passengers. Meanwhile, vessels operated by the Iraqi private sector offer accommodation for up to 80 passengers each.

On Friday, a wave of pilgrims from within and beyond Iraq's borders is steadily streaming towards the Karbala Governorate, marking their presence ahead of the forthcoming Arbaeen commemoration dedicated to Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia, the grandson of Prophet Muhamed.

In preparation for the influx of pilgrims, a concerted effort has been undertaken to ensure secure land routes leading to Karbala. The region's airports are also witnessing increased activity, with daily flights arriving to accommodate the anticipated surge in numbers, particularly during the event's concluding days.

Speaking to Shafaq News agency, Hussein Halbous, the Media Director of Najaf International Airport, affirmed their commitment to facilitating the pilgrims' journey. "Every provision has been made to streamline the passage of visitors," said Halbous, estimating that Najaf Airport will receive between 120 to 160 flights daily from various Islamic, Arab, and foreign countries.

Abdul Hussein Mohsen, Director of Basra International Airport, highlighted the diverse origins of the pilgrims entering Iraq. "Our airport receives flights from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran," Mohsen explained, mentioning that these travelers usually arrive via Qatari Airways, Fly Dubai, and Turkish Airlines. However, due to the proximity of Najaf and Karbala, the number of flights to Basra is comparatively lower, averaging around 5 to 6 flights per day.

The pilgrimage procession commenced over a week ago, as scores of Arbaeen pilgrims set forth from various Iraqi provinces and international locations to participate in the upcoming ceremony. The commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom, scheduled for September 5th, coincides with the 40th day after the observance of Ashura.

In readiness for the surge in visitors, the General Company for Maritime Transport has finalized its preparations to implement the Ministry of Transport's comprehensive plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. A fleet of fifty vehicles and 29 boats is now fully equipped and positioned for deployment.

Eng. Ahmed Jassim Al-Asadi, the company's General Manager, underscored their facilities' readiness. The Shatt Al-Arab marina is poised to efficiently manage operations for government support agencies, including passport processing, and is well-equipped to welcome Iranian ferries.

For Shiite Muslims, the Arbaeen commemoration holds deep significance. It marks the remembrance of Imam Hussein's sacrifice in 61 AH (680 AD). Imam Hussein, alongside his family and companions, endured a tragic fate at the hands of the forces led by the Umayyad caliph Yazid bin Muawiyah.