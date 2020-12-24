Iran dismisses Trump's accusation that Tehran behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iran's foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that Iran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

"Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

For its part, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the latest rocket attack in a tweet, refuting US accusations “which blatantly aim to create tension”.

Khatibzadeh added, “The U.S. military presence is the source of instability in our region. No amount of spin can divert blame for its evils”.

Earlier, Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the rockets that landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, were from Iran and "we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq."

"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump said.

The Iraqi military blamed the attack, which caused some minor damage, on an "outlaw group."

Also, US Central Command said Wednesday that the Sunday rocket attack on Baghdad's International Zone near the US embassy was "almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed rogue militia group."