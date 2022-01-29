Iran condemns the attack on Baghdad International Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T06:18:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned targeting Baghdad Airport, considering it an "attempt to destabilize Iraq." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, "This kind of suspicious activity created a state of insecurity and turmoil in Iraq, and paved the way for those who want evil and sedition in Iraq. It also affected the services provided by the government to Iraqi citizens." "Iran always supports establishing and maintaining security in Iraq, as well as developing and unifying the country, and supports the Iraqi government's efforts to establish stability." Yesterday, at least six missiles targeted the Baghdad International airport. The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "outlaw terrorist gangs targeted the Baghdad International airport with six Katyusha rockets." According to the statement, the rockets landed in the Airport apron and damaged two airplanes of the Iraqi airlines. It noted that the security forces had found three rockets in a launchpad in Abu Gharib district, adding that new leads had been found, and the perpetrators would soon be arrested and held accountable for what they did. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi denounced the attack, considered it "an attempt to damage Iraq's reputation and the Iraqi airlines and destabilize the security situation." He warned that the security forces would respond to those who serve foreign agendas and carries out the attack, calling on all Iraqi and International parties to denounce the attack and support the security forces.

