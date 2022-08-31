Iran calls on Iraqi parties for dialogue to overcome the political deadlock

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the only solution for Iraq's current crisis is "dialogue, preserving citizens' rights, and respecting legal institutions."

In a statement about the recent developments in Iraq, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that "the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses satisfaction at the return of calm to Iraq, asks forgiveness for the victims, wishes recovery for the injuries, and praises the patience, and wisdom of the government, people and all legal institutions in Iraq to overcome this sedition."

"Iran deemed that the only solution to exit the crisis is to resort to dialogue, preserve the citizen's rights, respect the legal institutions, and abide by the constitution and political mechanisms," the statement added.

"Tehran has always emphasized Iraq's constructive role in regional developments."

"We call on all political personalities and those wishing to establish security and stability in Iraq to follow up on all their demands through the law and legal channels within a peaceful process based on dialogue, in addition to bearing political and social responsibility and closing the door on the enemies of Iraq who want to exploit the situation."

"Iran is confident that the Republic of Iraq will overcome this difficult stage with the help of God Almighty and the directives of the supreme (religious) reference, the wisdom and management of the government, and the conscience of the Iraqi people and the political parties."

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone following the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's announcement that he was withdrawing from political life.

Later, the armed supporters of Al-Sadr, who clashed with security forces in the capital, began to withdraw from the streets, restoring calm after a severe escalation of the nation's political crisis.

"This is not a revolution [anymore] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address.

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Protesters supporting al-Sadr's rivals also withdrew from their demonstration outside the government zone.

Despite many voices saying that Iran intervenes in the Iraqi political arena, Tehran always denies saying that the Iraqi people decide its faith.

The Iranian authorities have repeatedly called on Iraqi factions to seek political solutions.