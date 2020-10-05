Iraq News

Iran-backed Faction: USA is involved in the rockets fire

Date: 2020-10-05T10:36:47+0000
Iran-backed Faction: USA is involved in the rockets fire

Shafaq News /the Iraqi Iran-backed Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada announced today, Monday, new information about the missile attack in Al-Radwaniyah, Baghdad.

Kadhim al-Fartousi, A spokesman for Sayyid al-Shuhada brigades told Shafaq news agency, "Based on information, we confirm that the US embassy in Iraq is responsible for firing Katyusha rockets in the perimeter of Baghdad, including the last on a house in Al-Radwaniyah which killed women and children."

Al-Fartousi stated that "we have evidence that the United States wants to confuse observers by carrying out these operations and to give itself a green light to launch operations against Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters".

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s PMF deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.


