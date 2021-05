Shafaq News / Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy announced his country's readiness for omitting entry visas with Iraq at any moment, Mehr news reported.

Rasoul Mohajer made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting between Iranian and Iraqi businessmen, as well as economic activists in Baghdad on Tuesday.

"If accorded, Iranian and Iraqi citizens can commute between the two countries without an entry visa," he added.

However, Mohajer noted that passengers of the two sides need to be checked for COVID-19.