Iran announces readiness to help the Nasiriyah fire victims

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T08:05:52+0000
Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi announced Iran's readiness to help victims of Iraqi hospital fire in Nasiriyah.

During his phone calls with the officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Masjedi expressed his deep regret over the fire at Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province, and announced Iran's readiness to help the victims of the fire.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran and the ambassador for contacting the Ministry of Health, the Iraqi side said that this action shows good neighborliness of the officials of Iran.

The fire broke out at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern city of Nasiriya late on Monday and was brought under control by civil defense teams. At least 44 people were killed and 67 others were injured in the incident. 

A medical source with the health directorate told AFP news agency the “main reason behind the fire… was the explosion of oxygen tanks”.

Source: Mehr news agency

