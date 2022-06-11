Report

Iran and Iraq to for a joint cultural committee

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-11T11:39:31+0000
Iran and Iraq to for a joint cultural committee

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Tehran have agreed to establish a committee to bolster the cultural exchange in a meeting between Iraq's Minister of Culture, Hasan Nadhem, and the head of Iran's Islamic Organization of Culture and Islamic, Mohammad Mahdi Imani Por, in Tehran earlier today, Saturday.

According to an official readout of the meeting, Minister Nadhem said, "the two countries share historical and cultural ties, not to mention the millions of pilgrims they exchange every week."

The Minister expressed Iraq's readiness to develop cooperation prospects in different cultures fields and achieve mutual benefit, according to the readout. 

Imani Por said proposed establishing a committee to enhance the "cultural exchange" between the two neighboring countries, highlighting the role of the cultural attaches in the Iranian embassy in Baghdad upgrading the cultural cooperation with Iraq. 

The Iranian official said, "the Iraqi nation adores culture. Despite the conditions, we saw the huge attendance at Baghdad's International Book Fair."

Yesterday, Nadhem met with Qom's governor Bahram Sermest, the Ministry said in another readout. 

The meeting discussed the historical and cultural role of the Hawzas in Qom and Najaf that attract students and visitors from all over the world.

