Iran and Iraq reactivate joint water committee

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Energy and Water, Firooz Qasemzadeh, announced on Friday that the recent visit of Iran's Energy Minister, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, to Iraq has led to the reactivation of the joint committee on water issues, which has been dormant for the past 10 years. The aim is to expedite the management and resolution of water issues between the two countries.

The Iranian official news agency, IRNA, quoted Qasemzadeh as saying that the positive cooperation of the new Iraqi government in addressing crucial water issues is a promising sign for resolving numerous pending matters concerning water relations with Iraq. He emphasized that both countries are affected by water issues, which have significant consequences for them.

Following recent meetings and negotiations between Iran's Raisi government and Iraqi officials, as well as the participation of Iran's energy minister in the Baghdad conference, Qasemzadeh announced the reactivation of the joint committee, which had been suspended for a decade due to specific reasons.

Qasemzadeh also explained that the committee's activities would ensure proper handling of water issues, allowing for a more efficient and rapid approach to addressing concerns.

The Iranian energy minister's visit to Iraq and his speech at the Baghdad Water Conference were considered positive steps in the area of water resources management.

Iraq has been struggling with water scarcity in its rivers, diminishing rainfall, and drought waves due to upstream countries (Turkey and Iran) cutting or reducing its water share, as well as the impact of climate change.