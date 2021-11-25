Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran and Iraq initiate legal proceedings to prosecute al-Muhandis and Soleimani's killers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-25T12:28:38+0000
Iran and Iraq initiate legal proceedings to prosecute al-Muhandis and Soleimani's killers

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Iranian judges on Thursday issued a joint press release on the assassination of the late Deputy Commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Qasem Soleimani.

A judicial detective team from the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday to probe into the January 2020 assassination.

The communique of the first meeting said that the joint commission has initiated the legal proceedings to pursue and prosecute the parties involved in the assassination.

The statement laid emphasis upon bolstering the cooperation between both countries and employing full range capacities to complete the investigations and resume the meetings as soon as possible.

The next meeting will be held next month in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to the statement.

related

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Date: 2021-06-05 09:36:08
Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Iran to supply Basra with 200MW of Electricity 

Date: 2021-07-05 11:37:42
Iran to supply Basra with 200MW of Electricity 

Iraq, United States Warn Iran against Attacks

Date: 2021-01-02 07:23:10
Iraq, United States Warn Iran against Attacks

Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Date: 2021-07-28 13:10:00
Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds

Date: 2021-04-09 05:59:27
Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds

Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Date: 2020-09-30 18:58:08
Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27 09:44:54
Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad