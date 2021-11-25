Iran and Iraq initiate legal proceedings to prosecute al-Muhandis and Soleimani's killers

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Iranian judges on Thursday issued a joint press release on the assassination of the late Deputy Commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Qasem Soleimani.

A judicial detective team from the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday to probe into the January 2020 assassination.

The communique of the first meeting said that the joint commission has initiated the legal proceedings to pursue and prosecute the parties involved in the assassination.

The statement laid emphasis upon bolstering the cooperation between both countries and employing full range capacities to complete the investigations and resume the meetings as soon as possible.

The next meeting will be held next month in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to the statement.