Iran and Iraq discuss ways to tackle dust storms and drought

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Diab Abdullah, and the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, discussed ways of cooperation between Iraq and Iran in the water sector and dust storms.

The Iraqi Ministry stated that Abdullah received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq, and his accompanying delegation to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two "neighboring countries."

The Iraqi Minister, for his part, pointed to the destructive consequences of drought and climatic changes in the region and called for strengthening relations with Iran to solve these problems.

Abdullah emphasized that Iraq is ready to take advantage of fruitful experience of Iran in the field of overcoming these problems.

Solving drought-related problems and dealing with soil storms have now become an common regional demand, he said, and called on officials of the regional countries to contribute in finding the best solution to overcome these challenges facing ahead.

Diab stressed "the need to activate joint visits and committees at the technical and ministerial levels, reach understandings, and overcome all obstacles within the frameworks and agreements concluded between two countries."

For his part, the Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad expressed "his country's readiness to cooperate with Iraq and addressed "an official invitation to the minister from the Iranian Minister of Energy to visit his country."