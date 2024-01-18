Iran Warns of Response to Israeli Operations from Any Country

Shafaq News/ Iran's security chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, warned that any operation conducted by Israel against Iran would face a strong response.

In a phone call with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, Ahmadian emphasized the importance of "brotherly relations between Iran and Iraq."

The top Iranian security chief warned that if Israel launches any operation from any country targeting Iran's people and government, it would not be tolerated.

On Monday, Iran launched ballistic missiles at what they claimed was a base for the Israeli spy service Mossad in Erbil, northern Iraq.

According to the IRGC, one of Israel's main espionage headquarters in Erbil was destroyed by the strikes.

"This headquarters has been for plotting espionage activities and terror attacks," IRGC said in a statement.

The Kurdish authorities reported four civilians were killed, among them the multimillionaire businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several of his family members. Six others were injured.

While the Iraqi and Kurdish strongly denounced the attacks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, claimed that this operation was self-defense.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that Iraq is part and parcel of Iran's safety yet asserted a reaction will be owed for any threat arising from this nation.

The Iranian minister stated that Tehran had passed on information to Baghdad about supposed Mossad activities in Kurdistan, a claim consistently rejected by the governments of Baghdad and Erbil.