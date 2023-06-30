Iran Played Significant Role in Iraq's Preservation, Says Head of Al-Fateh Alliance

Shafaq News / Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary General of the Badr Organization and head of Al-Fatah Alliance, proclaimed on Friday that Iran had played a "significant role" in the preservation of Iraq during its participation in the war against ISIS, which seized control of large portions of the country in 2014 before being reclaimed by Iraqi security forces in a three-year military campaign.

Speaking at a tribal gathering in the district of Sayed Dakheel, located in the Dhi Qar province, al-Amiri declared, "The enemies believed that Iraq was finished during the terrorist attack by ISIS, but the religious authority, with its blessed fatwa, foiled that conspiracy."

Furthermore, he added, "Thanks to the fatwa, qL-Hashd al-Shaabi forces (PMF) were formed, sectarianism was surpassed, and coordination was established among all Iraqi armed forces. The martyrs of victory played a crucial role in this achievement."

Al-Amiri continued, stating, "The Islamic Republic of Iran had a significant role in preserving Iraq, offering pure blood, led by the sacrifices of martyr Hajj Qasem Soleimani."