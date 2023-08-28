Iran, Iraq agree to disarm opposion militant bases in KRI

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Iraq to disarm militant groups and close their military bases in the Kurdistan region. The statement also included a warning, indicating potential consequences if the agreement is not adhered to.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, as reported by Al Jazeera, "We have agreed with Iraq to disarm the terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan and close their military bases."

The statement continued, "If the agreement is not implemented as scheduled, we will take necessary actions against the terrorist groups in Kurdistan."