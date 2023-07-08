Iran Expresses Willingness to Level Up Medical Cooperation with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran's minister of health, Behram Eynollahi, on Saturday expressed his country's willingness to assist Iraq's healthcare sector in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Saleh al-Hasnawi, on Saturday.

Eynollahi, according to a readout issued by the Iraqi ministry, praised the high-level collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the domain of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

He advocated for expediting the activation of cooperation agreements to ensure collective success in enhancing services for both nations.

"We have over 15,000 health centers, 67 universities, and 270,000 students. Iran's healthcare and medical capacities are respected at a regional level, and we are in a position to exchange knowledge and transfer our expertise in the field of modern medical sciences to aid not only Iraq but other nations as well," the Iranian statesmen said.

Eynollahi shed light on his country's substantial experience in executing joint health projects, identifying and treating diseases, building hospitals, and promoting exchange of professors and students. This, he argued, positions Iran well to provide substantial assistance to Iraq in these domains.

Reflecting on the existing health cooperation between the two nations, Eynollahi acknowledged the valuable services Iran's Red Crescent Society can offer.

"There exists a good cooperation experience between Iran and Iraq in health affairs, especially during the Arbaeen visitation. Our Red Crescent Society can offer valuable services to this country," he noted.

"There is a strong sense of friendship and affinity amongst our peoples. We witness this closeness between our two countries," the minister continued.

He highlighted the directives of the Iranian President to enhance health cooperation between Iran and Iraq and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.