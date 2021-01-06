"Iqtidar Watan" to run for the upcoming elections led by a former Iraqi Minister

Shafaq News/ The former Minister of Youth and Sports and the leader in the Wisdom Movement, Abdul-Hussein Abtan, announced the establishment of a political gathering under his leadership to run for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Abtan said that the new gathering "Iqtidar Watan" (a nation's capability) will provide an opportunity for Iraqi youth to express their point of view on how to build their country and put it on the right track.

He pointed out that his group had set up a program for "comprehensive reform of all institutions and in various political, economic and social aspects, and to introduce the elements of reform in public jobs, especially higher administrations."

Abtan added that his group adopts "moderation as a method of work, reaching the desired goal and dealing realistically with developments in the political arena."