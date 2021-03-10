Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T15:47:31+0000
Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision

Shafaq News / The director of the Saladin Investment Commission, Laith Hamid al-Jubouri, confirmed on Wednesday that he had returned to his post by a decision of the Public Investment Authority in Baghdad, after a previous decision by the governor of Saladin to dismiss him from the post.

 Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency, "An official order was issued by the Public Investment Authority requiring him to return to his post and perform his duties until the file of the Authority’s administration in Saladin is resolved by the Prime Minister’s office."

 He added, "The Investment Authority formally addressed the prime minister to resolve the crisis of managing the Investment Authority in Saladin and take the final and decisive decision."

 The governor of Saladin, Ammar Jabr Khalil al-Jubouri, decided last January to dismiss the head of the province's investment authority, Laith Hamid Khalaf, from his post due to his "bad" performance, according to an official document of the governor.

 The agency has been running by proxy for two months by Deputy Director Mahmoud Jassem Al-Tamimi.

related

An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Date: 2020-07-27 21:20:55
An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Date: 2020-09-28 14:44:59
Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Date: 2020-08-21 09:49:19
Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Date: 2021-02-01 09:49:44
Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups

Date: 2020-12-27 11:25:08
Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups