Investigators begin exhumation work in three sites in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-15T13:56:34+0000

Shafaq News/ Investigators have begun searching for remains through three mass burial sites in Nineveh's district of Sinjar, the head of the Yazidi Organization for documenting ISIS crimes, Khayri Ali, said on Tuesday. Ali told Shafaq News Agency that investigators arrived at the Kazrak compound this morning and have proceeded with the exhumation work in three sites believed to be mass graves that contain the remains of Yazidi victims killed by the Islamic State terrorist group. The extremists did not tolerate other faiths and tried to exterminate the Yazidis, a religious minority with beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshippers in the region. The insurgents overran Sinjar in northwest Iraq in August 2014, systematically killing, capturing, and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi inhabitants in what the United Nations has said may constitute attempted genocide. So far, a total of 89 mass graves have been found in Sinjar; only 31 have been exhumed. More than 500 bodies have been found, but the authorities were able to identify only 162 persons.

