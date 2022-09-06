Report

Investigation into al-Maliki's leaks still ongoing, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-06T11:01:03+0000
Investigation into al-Maliki's leaks still ongoing, source says

Shafaq News / A judicial source revealed on Tuesday that the file of the leaked audio recordings attributed to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has not been closed yet.

The source told Shafaq News agency that specialized bodies are involved in the investigation and no pressure is being put on the judiciary to close this file, noting that work is underway to announce the outcomes as soon as possible.

Al-Karkh's investigation court started an inquiry into the leaked audio recordings attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement on July 19.

The statement said that the court received a request submitted to the public prosecutor's bureau to take the necessary legal proceedings in the case.

Yesterday, a group of lawyers filed a complaint against the audios attributed to al-Maliki in which he attacked the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and other political forces.

