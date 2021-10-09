Investigation courts to look into violations on the election day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T13:30:28+0000

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Security for the Elections Committee has authorized the Iraqi Investigation Courts all over Iraq to look into complaints about violations on the election day. A press release by the Committee said that the Supreme Judicial Council, under the auspices of its chair, decided to grant the Investigation Courts in all the Iraqi governorates, including those under the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Region, to investigate the violations reported on the election day and initiate legal proceedings accordingly. The Committee said that "such measures will guarantee the integrity of the election to be held tomorrow on October 10."

related