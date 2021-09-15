International efforts are “ weak” in recovering the stolen funds, Justice Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Justice, Salar Abdul Sattar Muhammad, said today, Wednesday, that there is a "weakness" in international efforts about recovering stolen Iraqi funds.

During his speech at the opening of the International Conference for the Recovery of Stolen Funds, which was held today in Baghdad, "the Conference aims to confront stealing public money, and there is a weakness in international efforts regarding the recovery of looted funds."

He continued, "Just as we succeeded in eliminating terrorism, we must confront corruption…the government is determined to recover all of Iraq's money from abroad."

In turn, the head of the Integrity Commission, Alaa Jawad, said that some countries are considered “incubators and stand as an obstacle in returning the looted funds."

For his part, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, considered the conference as an "important opportunity to combat corruption."

During his speech at the conference, Aboul Gheit said that achieving the Arab anti-corruption agreement in 2010 has a great importance to combating corruption."l

He continued, "The Arab Convention was formed in support of the United Nations Convention."