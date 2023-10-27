International Community under fire for silence amidst escalating israel-palestine conflict

Shafaq News/ Iyad Allawi, the leader of the Iraqi National Coalition, criticized the international community's "shameful and unfortunate" silence in the face of Israel's expanding military operations, which he described as a "genocidal war" spreading beyond Palestine's borders. Despite global condemnations and calls for an end to Israeli aggression, Allawi lamented that innocent civilians, especially children and women, continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

Allawi stated on the X platform, "It is time to stop these crimes, take real deterrent measures to punish Israel, deliver aid to our people in Palestine, and make real efforts to protect the lives of innocent people." He expressed deep concern over the widening scope of the conflict, criticizing the lack of tangible actions by the international community to intervene and protect those affected.

The Gaza Strip has been a battleground since the Hamas movement's launch of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7. In response, Israel launched Operation "Iron Swords," resulting in more than 9000 Palestinians.