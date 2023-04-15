International Community Condemns Escalating Violence in Sudan

Shafaq News/ International reactions continue to pour in as violence in Sudan escalates, with several capitals and the United Nations Mission in Sudan condemning the clashes.

The clashes erupted on Saturday in Khartoum between the army forces led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces loyal to his former ally, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), leading to armed conflict.

Three civilians were killed in the clashes, and at least nine people were injured. The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces claimed control of the presidential palace and Khartoum International Airport.

UN Special Envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting and demanded an immediate cessation to ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for an immediate cessation of the violent clashes and outstanding issues in Sudan to be addressed immediately to support the framework agreement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Iraqi citizens residing in Sudan to exercise caution in light of the ongoing security developments in the country.

The Ministry’s statement noted that the Iraqi embassy in Khartoum is closely monitoring the conditions of Iraqi citizens in Sudan. It urged Iraqi citizens to stay away from areas of tension and to follow the instructions issued by local authorities.

Iraq also called on all Sudanese political parties to avoid escalation to preserve civil peace and serve the interests of the Sudanese people.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern about the escalation and called on all concerned parties to prioritize dialogue over conflict.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, called on all forces in Sudan to stop the violence immediately. The Russian embassy in Sudan expressed concern about escalating violence and called for a ceasefire and negotiations.

The British embassy in Sudan urged its nationals to stay indoors and closely monitored the situation.