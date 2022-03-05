Report

Internal divisions jolt "al-Bayt al-Watani"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-05T19:27:06+0000
Internal divisions jolt "al-Bayt al-Watani"

Shafaq News/ The anti-establishment "al-Bayt al-Watani" (the National House) party might expel four of the 19-member general secretariat in the latest sign of growing internal strife inside the movement that emerged from the October protests.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the four members proposed joining gatherings organized by the persons close to the outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

"Groups led by Kadhem al-Sahlani, who works in al-Kadhimi's bureau, are organizing gatherings and meetings," the source explained.

"Those proposals were not welcomed in the movement. The general secretariat might convene soon to vote on expelling those members."

