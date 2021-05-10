Internal and external parties stand behind the activists' assassinations, Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News / The National Wisdom Movement accused on Monday internal and external parties -that it did not mention- of being behind the activists' assassinations.

MP of the movement, Ali Al-Budairi, told Shafaq News agency, "There are internal and external parties that stand behind assassinations and even kidnappings of activists. These operations are conducted systematically."

"The aim of these operations, especially today, is creating security chaos to prevent holding the parliamentary elections. However, some parties want the situation to remain as it is so that they can remain in control of the Iraqi state's resources", he added.

On Monday, a security source reported that the Euphrates satellite correspondent, Ahmed Hassan, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen in al-Diwaniyah governorate.

The incident comes a day after the assassination of the prominent activist in the Karbala protests, Bahaa Al-Wazni, by unidentified shooters.