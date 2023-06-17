Internal Disputes Emerge Among Shiite Leaders Over Iraqi Provincial Council Elections Timeline, Sadrist Role

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework have been at odds over the timing of the Provincial Council elections, an insider reported on Saturday.

The source relayed to Shafaq News Agency that a proposal was being mulled over to postpone the Provincial Council elections to April 2024. This proposal is part of a broader strategy to entice the Sadrist Movement to participate in the elections.

"Certain factions within the Framework, notably the State of Law Coalition and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, vehemently oppose any deferment of the elections, insisting that they proceed as scheduled at the end of this year," the source said, "this remains the case, even if it leads to a boycott from the Sadrist Movement."

In March of this year, the Iraqi Parliament voted in favor of conducting the Provincial Council elections on November 6, 2023.