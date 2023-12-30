Interior ministry unveils security plan for new year's celebrations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, the Ministry of Interior and the Security Media Cell spokesperson, disclosed that the Ministry had devised a comprehensive strategy to secure the sites hosting celebrations of New Year.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Miri conveyed, "The Ministry of Interior has developed an integrated plan encompassing the preparation and deployment of security services to safeguard all crucial areas, parks, and locations where celebrations are scheduled."

The Interior Ministry spokesperson emphasized that security services are poised to address any breaches of the law during New Year's celebrations.