Interior Ministers of Iraq, Iran Meet to Discuss Security Coordination and Border Control

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari met with his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Vahidi, at the Zurbatiyah border crossing in Wasit province on Saturday.

A press release from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior said that the meeting focused on issues relevant to joint security coordination, control of international borders, and preparations for receiving Iranian visitors during this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by key figures from both sides, including the governors of Basra and Wasit, the head of the Border Crossings Authority, along with several senior officials.