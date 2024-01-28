Interior Minister inaugurates concrete wall on Iraq-Syria border strip
Shafaq News / Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari inaugurated the concrete wall erected in the Baghouz area on the Iraqi-Syrian border strip on Sunday, in the presence of the Border Forces Commander and several security leaders.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior indicated that the concrete wall is part of a series of significant security fortifications implemented by the Ministry of Interior to enhance border security. These measures have contributed to controlling the security of the Iraqi-Syrian borders, preventing smuggling operations, and combating ISIS.
The minister also toured several security points manned by border units deployed in the area, praising the efforts of the Border Forces leadership as the first line of defense for Iraq.