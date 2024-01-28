Interior Minister inaugurates concrete wall on Iraq-Syria border strip

Shafaq News / Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari inaugurated the concrete wall erected in the Baghouz area on the Iraqi-Syrian border strip on Sunday, in the presence of the Border Forces Commander and several security leaders.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior indicated that the concrete wall is part of a series of significant security fortifications implemented by the Ministry of Interior to enhance border security. These measures have contributed to controlling the security of the Iraqi-Syrian borders, preventing smuggling operations, and combating ISIS.