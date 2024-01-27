Interior Minister directs smooth operations for Imam Al-Kadhim commemoration in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, directed on Saturday to refrain from blocking roads during the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Al-Kadhim and to intensify efforts, especially intelligence efforts, during the days of the pilgrimage in the capital, Baghdad.

The Ministry of Interior's media office stated that "the Minister of Interior, who chairs the Supreme Security Committee for securing the Rajab pilgrimage, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, emphasized the smooth movement of pilgrims and vehicles and the distribution of tasks and duties to the participating departments on this occasion," directing "not to block any roads and to work on implementing the plan for this commemoration on Baghdad’s both sides, Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa."

Furthermore, he stressed the intensification of intelligence efforts through a cell that brings together all intelligence departments operating within Baghdad.