Intensive Security deployment in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security and Defense Committee clarified today, Saturday, about the intensive army deployment in Baghdad.

A member of the parliamentary committee, Kata’a Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency that "there is no raised fears of attacking the US embassy during the demonstrations scheduled tomorrow Sunday," indicating that "the demonstration is to express anger over the assassination of Soleimani and the Al-Muhandis."

Al-Rikabi indicated that "the intensive security deployment in the Green Zone and its vicinity is due to the first anniversary of Soleimani assassination, as well as the Iraqi Army Day," noting that "a celebration will be hold on this occasion attended by security and military personalities."

The Head of Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri and the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali called for demonstrations in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In recent days there has been increased concern and vigilance about what Iranian-backed forces might do in the lead up to the anniversary of a Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general.

Washington blames Iran-backed factions for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

For its part, Iran expressed hope that the Trump’ administration will not do anything wrong (Attacking Iran)

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to Khamenei said in a statement to the official Iranian TV, Iran wont bad things to happen until the “malignant “Trump departure, stressing “A revenge will be taken for Soleimani's assassination.”

"The Iranian armed forces are monitoring all American movements in the region, in the Mediterranean, the Sea of Oman, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean and even in the neighboring countries, and we are ready to respond at any time." He added

"We should not consider that the American forces are weak and incapable, but the American forces in the region are weak and are under our supervision," the adviser said.