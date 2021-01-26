Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Intensified security measures in al-Anbar border areas with Syria in anticipation of "Potential Threat"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T13:56:35+0000
Intensified security measures in al-Anbar border areas with Syria in anticipation of "Potential Threat"

Shafaq News/ Security forces intensified scrutiny and security measures near the Iraqi-Syrian borders in anticipation of a "Potential Threat", a local source in al-Anbar governorate revealed.

The Commissioner of Al-Qaim district in western al-Anbar, Ahmed al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News agency that new and strict security measures have been taken in the governorate's western regions' borders with Syria to prevent any infiltration attempts by ISIS militants.

Al-Dulaimi said, "a new thermographic camera system has been installed to monitor any possible infiltration across the borders," indicating, "these measures come against the background of recent bombings in the capital, Baghdad."

The new measures came after the security meeting that took place yesterday, Tuesday, headed by the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, and security leaders at the First Division's headquarters in al-Rutba district in the far west of the country.

related

Three children died in a shell blast in Al-Anbar.. Coalition airforces eliminates an ISIS group

Date: 2020-08-21 20:01:51
Three children died in a shell blast in Al-Anbar.. Coalition airforces eliminates an ISIS group

A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-02 06:11:38
A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Al-Anbar's retirement directorate discloses the details of one of its employee's arrest

Date: 2021-01-15 21:15:43
Al-Anbar's retirement directorate discloses the details of one of its employee's arrest

Unknown gunmen kidnap a UN engineer in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-10-25 14:00:08
Unknown gunmen kidnap a UN engineer in Al-Anbar

Four terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-19 11:20:47
Four terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar

Tribes in Al-Anbar Refuses the return of displaced families with ISIS ties, local official says

Date: 2020-11-24 12:56:10
Tribes in Al-Anbar Refuses the return of displaced families with ISIS ties, local official says

Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-25 16:45:50
Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016