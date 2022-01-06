Intelligence raids an ISIS headquarters in al-Anbar
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Intelligence Agency raided a pivotal headquarters of ISIS in the west of al-Anbar, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement on Thursday.
SMC said that the hideout was used as a safe house for the members of the terrorist group moving between al-Dabaa and Jalbat, south of al-Rutba.
Inside the hideout, the officers found six explosive devices, 11 detonators, a machine gun, and other equipment, according to the statement.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad held a controlled explosion to disrupt the seized explosives.
Al-Dabaa and al-Jalbat are a target of frequent terrorist attacks, rendering them among the most dangerous areas in the western governorate. Many locals and shepherds have been abducted by members of ISIS groups there.