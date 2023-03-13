Intelligence officer surrenders himself for being involved in heist of the century

Shafaq News / Iraqi intelligence officer, Diaa al-Mousawi, has surrendered himself to the judiciary for questioning in relation to the theft of tax funds, known as the "heist of the century," according to a knowledgeable security source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Mousawi, who is q director-general in the Iraqi intelligence service, voluntarily turned himself in after negotiations with the judiciary, without any political or governmental intervention, the source said.

The source added, "the accused Diaa al-Mousawi did not leave Iraq during his time on the run and was only hiding", noting that "al-Mousawi is currently detained by an prominent security agency, and the investigation with him as soon as he surrendered himself yesterday."