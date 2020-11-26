Intelligence information reveals a large scale operation against liquor stores in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Thursday that intelligence information had been received indicating that some armed men intend to launch a large-scale campaign against liquor stores in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Accurate intelligence information received by the security services indicates that armed groups will launch a major campaign against liquor stores in Baghdad."

This information was revealed after the explosion of a foreign object, possibly an explosive device, on Thursday evening, in front of a liquor store in the Karrada district in central Baghdad.

The last explosion occurred a few hours after the Raballah group stormed a massage center in the same area and destroyed its contents before setting it on fire.

Raballah is a group that was active on social media, its statements showed that it was working for the Iraqi armed factions supported by Iran.

It was famous for publishing news of the attacks launched by unidentified persons on the international coalition supplies =convoys and even published some events before they happened.

However, this group began to emerge at an accelerated pace on the ground, and its members stormed press and party institutions and set fire to them under various arguments, including the lack of respect for Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi or the Ashura ceremony.