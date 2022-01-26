Report

Intelligence forces seize five rockets in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-26
Intelligence forces seize five rockets in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced seizing five ready-to-be launched rockets in Karma district, al-Anbar.

The cell said in a statement that following the terrorist attack that targeted the Karma district yesterday, the intelligence agency forces managed, through extensive follow-up, to seize five rockets prepared to be launched in the district.

Yesterday, three rockets targeted the guesthouse of Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, in al-Anbar, noting that two were injured, including a child.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that none of rockets landed in the guesthouse.

