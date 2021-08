Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly arrested an ISIS terrorist in the south of Nineveh governorate today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a special force affiliated with the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security and a force of 76th infantry brigade of Division 16 successfully apprehended a terrorist in al-Jadaa village in the Qayyarah sub-district.

The source said that the terrorist is wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.