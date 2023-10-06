Intelligence Agency seizes 3 million liters of oil

Shafaq News / The intelligence agency specialized in combating organized crime announced the seizure of approximately 3 million liters of oil and its derivatives.

In a statement, the agency revealed that its units received precise information about a group of oil derivatives smugglers operating in multiple provinces. In response, several intelligence and technical teams were formed, accompanied by a specialized force, to pursue and apprehend the smugglers, aiming to mitigate the damage to the national economy.

According to the statement, these operations conducted by the intelligence agency over 30 days resulted in the seizure of around 3 million liters of oil and its derivatives. The agency confiscated 90 vehicles along with their drivers, which were used for trading and smuggling oil and its derivatives.

Additionally, they discovered and secured 8 oil sites and a number of vehicles employed in the smuggling of these products across Baghdad and various provinces.

The suspects admitted openly to their involvement in oil and its derivatives smuggling. They have been referred to investigative authorities, prepared to face legal proceedings.