Integrity court summons lawmaker for abusing funds

Shafaq News/ The Investigation Court of Nineveh, a court specialized in Integrity cases, has issued a notice of trial against a former lawmaker for inflicting "deliberate damage" to funds she is not entitled to.

The Federal Commission of Integrity, an independent government body that investigates corruption and public assets abuse cases, said in a statement that the lawmaker claimed the salaries of two members of her personal protection team who went missing when ISIS overrun Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, in 2014.

The statement said that the order was issued in accordance with Article 340 of the Iraqi penal code.

The article stipulates that a public servant must serve no more than seven years in prison for abusing assets of the state or parties he/she is entrusted or connected too.