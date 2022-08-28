Report

Integrity court of al-Hillah summons a deputy governor

Shafaq News/ Al-Hillah investigation court of Integrity cases issued two summoning orders against a deputy governor of Babel, the Federal Integrity Commission said in a press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, the deputy governor, who also served as a governor in previous stent, is accused of usurping plots of land back in 2021 and changing the label of another plot against the law.

The court also summoned al-Hillah mayor and three employees in the municipality, and issued two arrest warrants against two others.

"The summoning orders and arrest warrants were issued in accordance with Articles 331 and 340 of Iraq's penal code," the press release concluded.

