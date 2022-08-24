Report

Integrity court issues arrest warrant against Saladin's former governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-24T12:50:17+0000
Integrity court issues arrest warrant against Saladin's former governor

Shafaq News/ Al-Rusafa investigation court issued arrest warrants against a former governor of Saladin and a group of senior officers in the governorate, the media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The arrest warrants were issued in accordance with Article 384 of the Iraqi penal code for corruption suspicions in a security project in the Saladin governorate," the statement said.

On May 19, 2022, Saladin's former governor Ammar Jabr al-Jubouri was relieved from his duties following a recommendation from an investigation committee affiliated with the council of ministers for wasting public funds.

Al-Jubouri's dismissal was approved by a majority of the Iraqi parliament's members in a session held on the same day.

Last Sunday, al-Jubouri demanded "international protection" for himself and his family because he will expose massive corrupt deals. Lawmaker Mesh'an al-Jubouri, a supporter of the former governor, said he has information that might "change the destination of the Sadrist protestors".

