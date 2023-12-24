Integrity commission recovers 2bn dinars from ex-officials' inflated funds

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Integrity Commission disclosed on Sunday the retrieval of over two billion dinars into the state treasury from high-ranking officials, one of whom was an advisor to the former Prime Minister, on charges of illicit gains and the notorious "theft of the century."

The commission, in a statement, detailed that it received 1.3 billion dinars from the accused, who served as the former Prime Minister's technical advisor, constituting part of the inflation and illicit gains in their assets.

Additionally, they succeeded in returning 775 million dinars, representing the value of a bribe received by the detained accused, the office manager of the Baghdad governor, from a foreign company.

This was in exchange for awarding project contracts to specific companies. Also, they retrieved a sum nearing 25 million dinars from the rental revenues of properties belonging to the detained accused, the wife of the former General Director of the Tax Authority.