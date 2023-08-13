Integrity Committee exposes parties' reliance on oil corruption for funding

Shafaq News / Ziad al-Janabi, the head of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee, disclosed on Sunday that certain Iraqi political parties rely on the pervasive corruption within the Ministry of Oil for their financial support.

He remarked, "We are determined to sever this funding link between these parties and the ministry."

He went on to emphasize the professionalism of the current Minister of Oil, but pointed out that "there are worrisome signs and aspects within the ministry and its existing licenses that contribute to corrupt practices. These licenses have been sold, and these parties have profited from them, leaving the nation's future uncertain."

Al-Janabi stressed that they have initiated an investigation into the corruption related to oil licenses, "We will not withhold the identities of those implicated in these cases, whether they are within the country or abroad."