Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Inmates in Babel stage mass food poisoning to escape, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-09T12:12:32+0000
Inmates in Babel stage mass food poisoning to escape, source says

Shafaq News/ A group of inmates at Babel's al-Kefl detention facility staged a mass food poisoning in order to cover for a prison break, a source revealed earlier today, Monday.

"The administration of al-Kefl prison, with the assistance of the security forces, managed to foil the plot," the source said, "a group of inmates poisoned nearly 300 residents of the facility. Twenty-five inmates required inpatient medical care; one of whom passed away on his way to the hospital."

"The plot was to organize a prison break," the source said.

related

Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Date: 2022-01-15 07:47:18
Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

Date: 2021-04-10 12:49:56
Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

Babel's Deputy Governor laments the politicization of Jurf al-Sakhr issue

Date: 2021-08-05 21:55:54
Babel's Deputy Governor laments the politicization of Jurf al-Sakhr issue

PMF member killed in an explosion in Babel

Date: 2021-12-11 10:12:39
PMF member killed in an explosion in Babel

IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-23 17:11:37
IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

Babel postpones demonstrations, seeking to dismiss the Governor

Date: 2021-03-09 13:58:27
Babel postpones demonstrations, seeking to dismiss the Governor

Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Date: 2021-06-21 11:04:15
Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Two children were killed in an explosive remnant of war in Babel

Date: 2022-01-28 17:34:09
Two children were killed in an explosive remnant of war in Babel