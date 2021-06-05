Injured in al-Shammari massacre back in 2019.. demonstrator succumbs to his wounds today

Shafaq News/ The head of the Association of Injured Demonstrators, Ali Mahdi Ajeel, announced on Saturday that a new death case was recorded for one of the injured demonstrators in the Jamil Al-Shammari massacre that occurred in Dhi Qar two years ago.

Ajeel told Shafaq News Agency that 25-year-old demonstrator Anas Malik, who was injured in the Jamil Al-Shammari massacre in 2019, succumbed to the wounds he sustained during "the treacherous attack on the demonstrators."

"Malik had his leg amputated twice. He also had diabetes and epilepsy as a result of a psychological condition he suffered following the first amputation of his leg", noting, "the number of martyrs that fell in the treacherous attacks on demonstrators in Dhi Qar, has reached 150."

The former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, suspended Lieutenant-General Jamil Al-Shammari from managing the crisis cell in Dhi Qar governorate, after 42 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured in clashes with the security forces, during the October protests that began in 2019.

On December 4, 2019, the Dhi Qar Governorate Bar Association confirmed that the families of the demonstration victims filed about 200 lawsuits against the former head of the crisis cell in the governorate, Lieutenant-General Jamil Al-Shammari.

The Iraqi judiciary had previously issued an arrest warrant and a travel ban against Al-Shammari, on accusations of being responsible for killing demonstrators in Nasiriyah