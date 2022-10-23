Report

Infuriated Badr pulls out Al-Araji's candidacy for the interior portfolio, might join opposition

Date: 2022-10-23T16:38:40+0000
Shafaq News/ A distasted Badr Organization has pulled out Qasem Al-Araji's candidacy for the interior portfolio in the unborn cabinet of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani, a leading figure from inside the Iran-backed Shiite faction said as obstacles pile up ahead of a parliamentary session called in to award the government confidence.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji is a prominent figure in the Badr Organization and a close confidante of its founding leader, Hadi al-Ameri.

"The organization opted to withdraw al-Araji's candidacy to protest some of the allies in the Coordination Framework violation of previous agreements and disregard of its political entitlements," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

Badr has "indirectly" informed the Coordination Framework that it would no longer participate in al-Sudani's cabinet and might join the opposition in case the political parties failed to commit to the "political entitlement" deal.

"Badr also communicated its discontent with some of the potential ministers competence," the source added.

The interior portfolio in the incoming government has been a point of contention between different members of the mainly Iran-loyal Shiite consortium. The allied forces failed to reach common ground with less than a week ahead of a scheduled confidence vote on al-Sudani and his lineup.

The source said that Badr Organization's favorite Qasem al-Araji is competing with the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission Falih al-Fayyadh and a prominent advisor in the Interior Ministry Major General Mahsi al-Fukayki.

