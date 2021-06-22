Informed over the phone, Dhi Qar's administrative court reinstate a dismissed official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T16:59:46+0000

Shafaq News/ The Administrative Court of Dhi Qar reportedly restored a dismissed local official to his position after six months of legal deliberations. The dismissed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of al-Fajr sub-district, Zuhair Kamel, told Shafaq News Agency, "after six months of deliberations, the Administrative Court in Dhi Qar issued a ruling to reinstate me as the Deputy Commissioner of al-Fajr sub-district." "The Court annulled the decision of the former government of Dhi Qar, Nadhem al-Waeli, who dismissed me from the position and appointed Mahdi al-Murshedi in lieu."

