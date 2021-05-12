Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T12:15:32+0000
Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 5.6% in the first third of 2021, official says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday that the monthly inflation rate rose by 0.1% in April, compared to the previous month.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Central Bureau of Statistics continuously monitors the price movement in Iraqi local markets in all governorates.

Al-Hindawi said that December 2020's report demonstrated a 3.3% rise in the inflation rates compared to November.

He added that the rate continued to rise slightly over the past four months of the current year, as it rose by 0.8% in January, 0.7% in February, 0.6% in March, and 0.1% in April.

Al-Hindawi said that the cumulative inflation rate in the first third of 2021, from January to April, amounted to 5.6%.

