"Infiltrators" exploit the demonstrations in Basra to attack the security forces, Activist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-01T19:18:05+0000
Shafaq News/ The demonstration in Basra governorate to mark the third anniversary of the October 2019 movement ended this evening, but unknown groups attacked the security forces to escalate the situation. The civil society activist Ammar Al-Halfi said.

"We have no relations with those attacking the security forces in the streets of Basra." He confirmed.

Al-Halfi considered today's demonstrations an emphasis on "principles of our revolution, which is the trial of the killers of demonstrators, and the change of the current political system in the country."

In Dhi Qar, the protestors raised photos of the Activist, Sajjad al-Iraqi, demanding to reveal his fate.

They also called to remove "the corrupt" from power.

