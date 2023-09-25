Infamous blogger "Noor BM" assassinated in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Monday that the blogger known as "Noor BM" was killed by an armed assailant in the Mansour district of the capital, Baghdad.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that an armed individual riding a motorcycle carried out the attack earlier in the day, using an unidentified pistol to kill the blogger, "Noor BM," in the Dawoodi neighborhood of Mansour. The victim sustained three gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen.

The source added that security forces quickly secured the crime scene and initiated an investigation to locate the fleeing suspect, who escaped in an unknown direction. The victim's body was transported to the forensic medical facility for examination.